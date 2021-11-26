Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 27

Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Modern Times”: 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Meisha Herron Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
14 Stories with The Live Show and Charlie Shea: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.