Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 20

University of Virginia Early Music Ensemble: 2 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.
“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.
Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
Lua Project: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Delta Rae with Wyn Starks and Carrie Welling: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.
Paramount Presents: The Robert Cray Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.50, $39.50 and $29.50.