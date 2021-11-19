 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 20
0 comments

Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 20

  • 0

University of Virginia Early Music Ensemble: 2 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $10, $9 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

Lua Project: 5:30-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Delta Rae with Wyn Starks and Carrie Welling: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance.

Paramount Presents: The Robert Cray Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.50, $39.50 and $29.50.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears breaks free, but the legal fight isn't over

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play
Arts & Theatre

'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play

Instead of relying on Hollywood-style visual effects to share the story of George Bailey and the Christmas Eve when he learns what a difference his time on earth has made in the lives of his friends, family and hometown, Moran's cast and Foley artists are drawing on the wonder of old-school radio dramas to tell the tale in a new way for pandemic-weary audiences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert