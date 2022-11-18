 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert has been canceled while the community grieves the deaths of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. Ticketholders will receive emails from the UVa Arts Box Office regarding refunds. (434) 924-3376.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Crooked Angels: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

"Elf: The Musical": 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Met Live in HD: “La Traviata”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Ships in the Night, Buck Gooter and Solemn Shapes: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

What makes "the deceptively difficult show" an appealing choice at this moment is its message that "you can never tell just by looking at a person just what someone is carrying on the inside," director and choreographer Perry Medlin said. "I think the message of 'Violet' is really a timeless one about learning how to heal the scars we carry with us on the inside, as well as the ones on the outside. Although it's set in the '60s in a specific place, it's very universal."

