Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
University of Virginia Department of Drama Dance Program: Fall Dance Concert has been canceled while the community grieves the deaths of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. Ticketholders will receive emails from the UVa Arts Box Office regarding refunds. (434) 924-3376.
Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Crooked Angels: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
"Elf: The Musical": 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.
Met Live in HD: “La Traviata”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Ships in the Night, Buck Gooter and Solemn Shapes: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.