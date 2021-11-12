Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 13

Fall Dance Concert: Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $5 students.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paella Perfecta food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

Met Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Last Waltz”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.