Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 12

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Rob Cheatham and Co.: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Night of The Blind Pig: A Speakeasy Soiree to Benefit The Front Porch: Live jazz, gambling games, silent auction, whiskey tasting and dinner catered by Pearl Island, 6-11 p.m., 508 Dale Ave., $150, 1920s attire encouraged.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Teddy Swims: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Paramount Theater tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Citizen Kane": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

"13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview": Piedmont Virginia Community College Drama Club, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.

The Brevet with Orange Culture: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

'Sense and Sensibility' gets fresh new perspectives

'Sense and Sensibility' gets fresh new perspectives

When the University of Virginia Department of Drama presents playwright Kate Hamill's energetic adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved first novel this weekend in the Ruth Caplin Theatre, its closer glimpse of the high-stakes world the 18th-century characters inhabited will feel as familiar and fresh as this morning's selfie. 

