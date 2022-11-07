Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 12

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Rob Cheatham and Co.: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Night of The Blind Pig: A Speakeasy Soiree to Benefit The Front Porch: Live jazz, gambling games, silent auction, whiskey tasting and dinner catered by Pearl Island, 6-11 p.m., 508 Dale Ave., $150, 1920s attire encouraged.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Teddy Swims: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
Paramount Theater tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Citizen Kane": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
"13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview": Piedmont Virginia Community College Drama Club, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5.
The Brevet with Orange Culture: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.