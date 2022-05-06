Best Bets for Saturday, May 7

Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival: More than 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children's activities, food trucks and Virginia wines and beers, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park, (434) 326-8284, $7, $6 seniors and military members, weekend passes $12 and $10, children 12 and younger get in free.

Music on the Patio with The Bennie Dodd Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

Robert Jospe Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, sold out.

Charlottesville Ballet Presents: "Connections": 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $45-$25, $40-$20 youths, students, seniors and military members. "Democracy & Dance" event at 4:15 p.m. is $20-$15. $75 VIP ticket includes premier seating and beverage.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Zephyrus: "Requiem" by Manuel Cardoso to benefit Ukrainian war refugees, St. Paul's Memorial Church, (434) 963-4690, donations accepted for U.S. Refugee Agency. Masks recommended indoors. Vaccination requested.

Mihali (from Twiddle) with Baked Shrimp: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Camp Revel: Annual fundraiser for The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, 7 p.m., Visible Records, (434) 218-2060, $75 and $25, 21 and older.