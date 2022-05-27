 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, May 28

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tim Ryalls and Barry Collins Acoustic Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 festival and Looking Glass, $10 festival only, three-day ticket $25.

"Stranger Things"-Inspired '80s Dance Party with Ships in the Night, Synthetic Division and DJ Cadybug: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 for ticket four-pack, $15 day of show, $12 advance.

Haley Griffith: Noon-4 p.m., Just A Bite food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

Met Live in HD: “Turandot”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Chardonnay: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The War on Drugs: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50, $45 advance.

