Best Bets for Saturday, May 21

"Tuck Everlasting — The Musical": Albemarle High School Players, 2 and 7 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.
"Elvis Has Left the Building": Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.
Music on the Patio with Kat & The Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Silas Frayser: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Nathan Colberg with Free Union and itsjustrand: 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.
Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Twisted Biscuit food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.
Met Live in HD: "Lucia di Lammermoor": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Mo Safren: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Jazz Night with Regan and Westlyn and The Quintessential Quartet: Seating at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.
Rivanna Roots: We Are Star Children in outdoor concert series, 5-9 p.m., Rivanna River Company, season pass is $132.
Disco Risqué with Weekend Plans: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.