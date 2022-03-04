 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Saturday, March 5

  • 0

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Chickenhead Blues Band: 2-5 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"The Legend of Georgia McBride": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Gay Happy Hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; everyone is welcome.

Free Union with Deau Eyes: Presented by WNRN, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 26

Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” in new arrangement for two pianos and percussion featuring percussionist I-Jen Fang, pianist John Mayhood, p…

Best Bets for Sunday, Feb. 27

University of Virginia Chamber Music Series: Featuring Kelly Peral on oboe, Jiyeon Choi on clarinet, Dan Sender on violin, Ayn Balija on viola…

Best Bets for Friday, March 4

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., R U Freak N Hungry food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 19

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations …

Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 25

Bent Theatre: “Bent Theatre Has No Plan,”improv theater night, 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, (434) 218-2060.

Watch Now: Related Video

Camila Cabello’s new album is coming soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert