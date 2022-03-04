Best Bets for Saturday, March 5

Music on the Patio with Shane Click: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Chickenhead Blues Band: 2-5 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
"The Legend of Georgia McBride": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors. Gay Happy Hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; everyone is welcome.
Free Union with Deau Eyes: Presented by WNRN, 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.