Music in the Orchard: The Wavelength: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Shane Click: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: “Seven Guitars,” 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: Concert for George: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12.

Drag Bonanza with hosts Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission seated, must be 16 or older.