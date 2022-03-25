Best Bets for Saturday, March 26

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Discover Black Cville national launch event: Formal launch announcement at 2 p.m., Vibefest featuring music by Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5, The Fuzz Band, Varina Taylor & Friends, Terry The Hippie and Sista Nickey McMullen, 5 to 9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

An Evening with Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Met Live in HD: "Don Carlos": Noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students.

Paramount Presents: "Learning to Live Together — The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $12 seniors.

The Unsuitables: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jazz Night with Johnny Clark and the Cat Daddies and Quintessential Quartet (formerly The Accidentals), 8 p.m., seating at 7 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.