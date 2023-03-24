Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

University of Virginia Flute Forum featuring Amy Porter: Guest artists include Sarah Frisof, Blair Mothersbaugh, Willie Santiago and Carl Shipp, events include a flute chpir reading session led by Cavalier Marching Band drum major Moon Kim, U.S. Army "Old Guard" Fife and Drum Corps will present a marching demonstration at 2 p.m. on the Lawn outside Old Cabell Hall and lead a brass and drum workshops at 2:30 p.m., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free. Advance registration requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

Flutist Amy Porter: Recital featuring flutist Kelly Sulick and pianist John Mayhood, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Victory Hall Opera with UVa Chamber Singers: “Orpheus and Erica,” a Deaf opera featuring Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” and a new play in American Sign Language by Miriam Gordon-Stewart, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, $35, free for students.

Steve Bassett: Presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council, 7 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, $5.

Music in the Mountains with Jimmy O: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Kat and the Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Corey Smith with Jordan Rager: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $30, $25 advance.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party, 12:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $29-$25, parking $15.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Show, 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $63-$24, parking $15.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Guys and Dolls": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 ages 12 and younger.

Elements of Kindred: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jodie Davis & Bo Heatherly: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Albemarle Symphony Orchestra: "Romance," directed by Philip Clark, 7:30 p.m., Grisham Hall at St. Anne's-Belfield School, free, donations accepted.