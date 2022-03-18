 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, March 19

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, UVa students may request free tickets in advance.

St. Patrick's Day featuring music by Smokin' Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.

Big Gavel Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kat & The Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mantras and Sexbruise?: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $16 advance.

