Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Violinist Eugene Choo in Distinguished Major Recital: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, free.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 4: New World Symphony” featuring guest conductor Paul Ghun Kim and violinist Brendon Elliott, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, loge tickets $29-$8, balcony tickets $10-$8.

St. Patrick’s Day Music in the Mountains with Smokin’ Trout: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Carbon Leaf: 7:30 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Live Arts: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

The Great DuBois: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $35.

Met Live in HD: “Lohengrin”: Noon, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 students, $18 students.

Josh Rogan: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Greg Ryman: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cougar Beatrice with New Boss and Backseat Driver: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.