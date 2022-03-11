Best Bets for Saturday, March 12

Music on the Patio with Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
2Wishes Trio: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30, $25 students and seniors.
Met Live in HD: "Ariadne auf Naxos": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Andrew Washington: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Lord Nelson "Transmission" Release Party with Adam's Plastic Pond: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15.