Music in the Orchard: Alex Caton: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Mattie Fuller: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children’s tickets will be sold.

Dara James and The Soul Disciples: 4:45-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

BoDeans with Joe Lawlor and Kristen Rae Bowden: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $48-$45 reserved P1, $33-$30 reserved P2, $25-$23 general admission standing.

Reba McEntire with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs: 6:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $234-$95, pre-paid parking sold out.

Live Arts: "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $27-$22.

Kat and The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Swansong: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Damn Tall Buildings: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.