Best Bets for Saturday, June 4

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Overdog: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

28th annual Graves' Mountain Music Festival: Music by Cash Unchained at 10 a.m., Sideline at 11 a.m., Breaking Grass at 12:10 p.m., Seldom Scene at 1:20 p.m. and Claire Lynch & Jim Hurst at 2:30 p.m., plus Market Stage lineup of Just Wingin;' It at 4 and 7p.m., Smokin' Trout at 5 and 8 p.m., and Blue Ridge Thunder at 6 and 9 p.m., plus New River Stage lineup of Appalachian Road Show at 3:45 p.m., MIPSO at 5:05 p.m., The Milk Carton Kids at 6:45 p.m., The FitzGeralds at 8:20 p.m. and Crawford and Power at 10:05 p.m.,  campfire and jamming in the campground at 10 p.m., Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $75, $10 youths 13 to 17, three-day passes and camping packages available. All tickets and camping purchases for 2020 festival will be honored; refunds available.

Matty Metcalfe: Noon-4 p.m., Popito's Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 seniors and students.

