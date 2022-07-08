 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, July 9

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

13th-Anniversary Boil & Bonfire Party with Tina Hashemi and Zuzu’s Hot Five: 5-9 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert with Calista Garcia: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mayday: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: “The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $50, $25, $15 youths/students.

Dave Goodrich: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nicole Atkins with Levi: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

