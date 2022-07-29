 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Saturday, July 30

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: Scrapper T Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Kizomba in the Orchard: Family-friendly dance event, 6-11 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $15, $10 early birds, donations accepted for ages 18 and younger, benefits Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Local Vocals: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

21st Century Limited: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

People are also reading…

Otra Vez: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

DMR Adventures Presents: “Annie Jr.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20, $15, $10, $8.

Tidewater Valley: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha Herron: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WNRN and WarHen Present: Dogwood Tales with Maddi Mae & The Shadow Cast and Ramona & The Holy Smokes: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.

Indie Short Film Series: 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Tuesday. July 26

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” socially distanced performance, 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Best Bets for Sunday, July 24

Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Kaluuya reveals PTSD battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert