Best Bets for Saturday, July 30

Live Music in the Orchard: Scrapper T Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Kizomba in the Orchard: Family-friendly dance event, 6-11 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, $15, $10 early birds, donations accepted for ages 18 and younger, benefits Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Music on the Patio with Local Vocals: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
21st Century Limited: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.
Otra Vez: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.
DMR Adventures Presents: “Annie Jr.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20, $15, $10, $8.
Tidewater Valley: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Meisha Herron: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WNRN and WarHen Present: Dogwood Tales with Maddi Mae & The Shadow Cast and Ramona & The Holy Smokes: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.
Indie Short Film Series: 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20.