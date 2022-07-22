 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, July 23

Live Music in the Orchard: Theocles: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Thrill of the Grill food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Dog Days of Summer with Smokin’ Trout: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7:30 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $20-$15.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

