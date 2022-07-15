 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, July 16

Live Music in the Orchard: Swansong: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Shakespeare at the Ruins: “As You Like It”: Four County Players, 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m., Historic Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $25, $23 seniors and students.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

7th-Grade Girlfight and Dead Billionaires: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jimmie Vaughan with Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $45-$40, $40-$35 advance.

“Into the Woods”: Live Arts, 7 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, sold out.

Matthew O’Donnell: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

