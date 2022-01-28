Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 29

Editor’s note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Music on the Patio with Pat Anderson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Met Live in HD: “Rigoletto”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

AP Project: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Kat & the Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Nellie McKay with Mike Ramsey: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.