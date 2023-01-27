Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 28

In the haunting play from the creator of "The Ferryman" and "Jerusalem," one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a remote cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, not much is obvious, except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and savor a little sense of the eerie, "The River" may be the thought-provoking show you've been seeking, even if it's easier to experience than to explain.