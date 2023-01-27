Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 28

Music in the Orchard: Sue Harlow: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music in the Mountains with Mike Henry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance.
“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Good Shot Judy: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $40.
Paramount Presents: “Portrait of the Queen”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13, $11.
Brooks Running/Prolyfyck Present: "Who Is a Runner": 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Barbara Sim: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Abby Bryant & The Echoes/Cris Jacobs (co-bill): 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 early bird.