Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 28

Music in the Orchard: Sue Harlow: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Mike Henry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $29.50 advance.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Good Shot Judy: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $40.

Paramount Presents: “Portrait of the Queen”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13, $11.

Brooks Running/Prolyfyck Present: "Who Is a Runner": 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Barbara Sim: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Abby Bryant & The Echoes/Cris Jacobs (co-bill): 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 early bird.

 

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

In the haunting play from the creator of "The Ferryman" and "Jerusalem," one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a remote cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, not much is obvious, except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and savor a little sense of the eerie, "The River" may be the thought-provoking show you've been seeking, even if it's easier to experience than to explain.

