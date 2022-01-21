Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 22

Editor's note: Inclement weather may prompt closings and cancellations or postponements of performances. Contact the venue before venturing out.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

John Kelly: 1-3 p.m., Hark Vineyards, (434) 964-9463, no cover.

Saved by the ‘90s: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

“Pipeline”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Educator discount available upon request.

Backstage Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

“Fat Pig”: Victory Hall Opera, 8 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 227-9978. $40, $35 advance; students pay $17, $15 advance.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Meisha Herron: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cougar Beatrice with Backseat Driver and Yard Sale: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $12, $10 advance.