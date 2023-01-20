Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 21

Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Winter Ball: Hosted by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, 6-9 p.m., Carver Recreation Center, (434) 970-3053, $10 per person, pre-registration required, dress to impress.
Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
"The River": Virginia premiere, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.
Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
People are also reading…
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Royal Tenenbaums”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.