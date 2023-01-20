 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 21

Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Winter Ball: Hosted by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, 6-9 p.m., Carver Recreation Center, (434) 970-3053, $10 per person, pre-registration required, dress to impress.

Music on the Patio with Dave Goodrich: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

"The River": Virginia premiere, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Royal Tenenbaums”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

 

In the haunting play from the creator of "The Ferryman" and "Jerusalem," one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a remote cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, not much is obvious, except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and savor a little sense of the eerie, "The River" may be the thought-provoking show you've been seeking, even if it's easier to experience than to explain.

It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office as 2022 wound down, with eye-popping revenue for popular shows — including a staggering new Broadway record for “The Lion King” — not lifting all strugglers. Twenty-one of the 33 shows available broke the $1 million mark for the week ending Sunday, and “The Lion King” made history with the biggest haul ever, an astonishing $4,315,000 over nine performances. But the usual bump was barely evident for other shows like “Topdog/Underdog,” with just $345,000 over eight shows, and “Ohio State Murders,” pulling in just $312,000 to a half-empty theater despite starring Audra McDonald.

Halyna Hutchins' family welcome decision to prosecute Alec Baldwin

