Best Bets for Saturday, Jan. 14

Music in the Orchard: Jon Spear: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Brian KM: French horn and live electronics, 7 p.m., Belmont Arts Collective, admission by donation.

Music on the Patio with Ron Gentry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Glass, Gospel and Blues: A Special Central Virginia Blues Society Event: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Seldom Scene: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $40.

Met Live in HD: "Fedora": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Lua Project: Concert of Mexican and Appalachian music to conclude "The Mountain Traditions Project" photography exhibition, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376. Concert is $12, $10 seniors and students. Entry to exhibition is free.

Kat & The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Daniel Carter: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

 

