 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 5

  • 0

Music on the Patio with Matt Johnson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"Winter Break": Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

Two of Us: Acoustic Beatles duo, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Cody Purvis with Eli Cook: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West: My daughter North is on TikTok against my will

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert