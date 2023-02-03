Music in the Orchard: Jelly Street Jazz: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., D'Mary's Tacos food truck will be there, Cunningham Creek Winery, no cover.

Music in the Mountains with Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"Spring Break": A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Flipturn with Hotel Fiction: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Presents: Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74.75, $54.75, $44.75, $34.75.

Swansong: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chris Hanks: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TechnoSonics Festival 2023: New music and art, installations and artists' presentations featuring featured guests Erica Gressman and Andy Slater, 7 a.m.-noon, Rotunda Dome Room at UVa, (434) 924-3376, free.

Drag Bonanza with hosts Bebe Gunn and Cherry Possums: Featuring Jenny Nuclear, Beau Tox and Lavender Menace, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.

Violapalooza with Youth Orchestra of Central Virginia: Workshop with Rachel Yonan, Diane Phoenix Neal and Ayn Balija for violists of all ages and experience levels, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Walker Upper Elementary School, $10 for full day, $5 for half-day, registration required. Bring your viola.