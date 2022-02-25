 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 26

Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” in new arrangement for two pianos and percussion featuring percussionist I-Jen Fang, pianist John Mayhood, percussionist Brian Smith and pianist Shelby Sender, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free. Concert also will be livestreamed.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Freightliner Acoustic Duo featuring Paulo Franco and Jimmy Slagle: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

New Works Festival: Five one-act plays written, directed and performed by University of Virginia students, 2 and 7 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5. For mature audiences.

Mdou Moctar with Emily Robb: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

Indie Short Film Series: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., screenings at 7 p.m., panel discussion follows, Light House Studio at Vinegar Hill Theatre at 220 W. Market St., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-short-film-series-feb-26-tickets-225911095167, (434) 293-6992.

Eighth annual WinterSongs concert: Music by Burley Bearettes Treble Chorus, Albemarle High School’s Advanced Women’s Ensemble and No Fella A Cappella, Charlottesville High School’s The Knightengales and vocalists from Lakeside Middle School will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. from Monticello High School auditorium; closed to the public. Free; donations accepted for Shelter for Help in Emergency. http://streaming.k12albemarle.org/ACPS/acpsevents.htm.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount Presents: Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Documentary: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“How to Live on Earth”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students. For mature audiences.

Sisters & Brothers/The Judy Chops: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $14, $12 advance.

TV's 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

