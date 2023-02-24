Music in the Orchard: Crozet Jam Band: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

"In the Mix": A learning and listening tour of the roots of African American music with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Horace Scruggs featuring keyboardist and singer Travis Smith, bassist Wilbert Harris and drummer Greg Brown, 7 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, presented by Fluvanna County Arts Council, $5.

Music in the Mountains with South Canal Street: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"Wait Until Dark": 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students. No children's tickets will be sold.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Seven Guitars," 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.

WinterSongs: Ninth annual benefit for Shelter for Help in Emergency featuring women's choruses from Albemarle. Louisa and Charlottesville schools, 5 p.m., Monticello High School auditorium, donations accepted for SHE.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Princess Bride": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths 12 and younger.

Paramount Presents: UVa vs. UNC Men's Basketball Game: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

J.B. Brown: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Adrian Duke Trio: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels with special guest Virginia Man: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

"Love, Loss and What I Wore": Monologues and ensemble pieces, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $15-$10.