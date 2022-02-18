 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEST BETS

Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 19

Music on the Patio with Paulo Franco: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $85, $75, $55, $45, $35.

Russian Ballet Theatre Presents: “Swan Lake”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

“Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Conversations on African-American Survival”: Includes screening of scenes from “Resilience, Recovery and Rebirth: Sustaining Hope in Trying Times” and discussion with musician, educator and documentary filmmaker Horace Scruggs: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 962-5376, free.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: Starring You’Neek, Berry Boi and Tiffani Hunter Monique, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance. Rescheduled from Jan. 8; all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

