Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 12

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Tchaikovsky and Copland, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $20% discount for UVa faculty and staff members, each UVa student can reserve one free ticket in advance.

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., light fare available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Winter Break”: Teen Arts Project, 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.

Pat Anderson: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ripe with The Collection: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Met Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” encore broadcast: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students.

Ted Garber: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

McHale & Justina: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Susto with Sunny War: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

