Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 4
Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 4

Charlottesville Symphony Family Holiday Concert: Featuring string, harp, piano and percussion players with UVa University Singers, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

"When the Rain Stops Falling": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences.

Customer Appreciation Day with Annie Stokes: Noon to 6 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

World AIDS Day: Twisted Disney at 3 p.m. and Little White Party at 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $15 for World AIDS Day Pass, $10 for Twisted Disney, $10 for Little White Party.

MIPSO with Lowland Hum: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $15 advance.

Met Live in HD: “Eurydice”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Holiday Open House: Noon-4 p.m., includes holiday music, crafts, hot chocolate and a table where children can write letters to Santa Claus, Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Studebaker Huck and The Seven Bends: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Four facts you didn't know about Mariah Carey's Christmas classic

