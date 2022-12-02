 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Chamber Music Seminar Recital: 1 p.m., Brooks Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3052, free.

Charlottesville Symphony and UVa University Singers' Family Holiday Concert:  With conductor Michael Slon, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

Fluvanna Community Singers: Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, free with a donation to MACAA/Fluvanna Christian Service Society Food Pantry.

Wine Fest 2022: Led by lead sommelier Erin Scala, 3-6 p.m., Vinegar Hall at Common House Charlottesville, $5. Tickets includes wine tasting; must be 21.

Customer Appreciation Day with Mattie Fuller: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Virginia Consort's "Christmas with the Consort": With brass ensemble and organ, directed by music director Deke Polifka, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, (434) 260-7484, $30 general admission, $20 students.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: "The Four Corners of Europe," 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths and students.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Dogs in a Pile: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$29.50, $55 for two-night bundle.

"Violet": 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Charlottesville Ballet's "The Nutcracker": 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $75-$20. "Class with Clara" children's event occurs on stage immediately after the 11 a.m. performance.

2022 World Cup: USA vs. Netherlands: 10 a.m.,  Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free. Advance registration highly recommended.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Polar Express": 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8. $6 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Preacher's Wife": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

"Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia's Prisons": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. 

Indie Short Film Series' Women in Film event: Includes screenings and discussion featuring filmmaker Carolyn Schaumburg, 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20. 

Visualizing Telematic Music Performance: Livestream featuring percussionist I-Jen Fang, violist Matt Albert and percussionists Gavin Ryan and Sui Lin Tam, presented by UVa Music Department and University of Michigan School of Music, 3 and 4 p.m., music.virginia.edu, free.

