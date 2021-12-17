Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 18

Cville Band Brass Ensemble: 2 p.m., Downtown Mall at Third Street and Main Street, (703) 930-5149, free.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.

After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.

The Sharpe Family Singers: Concert includes “Broadway Christmas” and “Married to Broadway” segments, 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $35.

The Oratorio Society of Virginia Presents: “Christmas at the Paramount”: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $852 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27 standard, $10 students.