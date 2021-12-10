Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 11

Cville Band Sax Quartet: 2 p.m., Downtown Mall at Third Street and Main Street, (703) 930-5149, free.
“Let There Be Light”: 15th annual outdoor installation of light-themed art, 6-9 p.m., multiple locations on and near Downtown Mall, (434) 961-5362, free. Bring a flashlight and consider wearing light to be an “enlightened being.” Rain date: 6-9 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18; $16 seniors and students; $14 children 12 and younger. Parental discretion advised; play is appropriate for the entire family, but bringing children younger than 4 is not recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Shepherd’s Star: An Anniversary Celebration,” 10th anniversary celebration featuring founding members Fiona Hughes, Anne Timberlake, Loren Ludwig and Jennifer Streeter, 7:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths.
After Hours at Highland: With James Monroe interpreter Beau Robbins and a private viewing of new exhibits, 4:30 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $25, registration required, masks required.
Dan Tyminski Band: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $33 advance.
37th Singing Christmas Tree: “O Holy Night,” featuring adult and child vocalists and musicians, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Orange Baptist Church, (540) 672-2996, free, masks encouraged. Nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “White Christmas”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Best Man Holiday”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Denim-n-Lace: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Zack Mexico with New Boss and Piranha Rama: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.
Virginia Glee Club’s 81st annual Christmas Concert: 8 p.m., University Baptist Church, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students. Masks required.