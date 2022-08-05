 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 6

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Dirty Church Revival: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Salsa/Bachata Celebration: 4 p.m., begins with Francis Atemo’s Rueda de Casino lesson, Grace Estate Winery, (434) 823-1486.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Days Between with Sisters & Brothers and Dan & The Fam: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Cyndi Lauper says 'Kinky Boots' offers hope for a new time

Three years after it closed on Broadway, the musical “Kinky Boots” returns to New York City. The show may not have changed, but the country has. The Cyndi Lauper- and Harvey Fierstein-created musical landed on Broadway in 2013, with a big hug to acceptance, tolerance and love. It reappears off-Broadway now as same-sex gains and privacy rights seem under threat. The musical is about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. Lauper, whose hits include “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” says one thing special about it is that everyone evolves.

