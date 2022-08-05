Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 6

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.
Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Dirty Church Revival: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Salsa/Bachata Celebration: 4 p.m., begins with Francis Atemo’s Rueda de Casino lesson, Grace Estate Winery, (434) 823-1486.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Days Between with Sisters & Brothers and Dan & The Fam: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.