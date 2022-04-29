Best Bets for Saturday, April 30

“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.

Seafood Saturday with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., oysters from Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, admission is $15, $10 advance, food sold separately, reservations recommended.

“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Screening of "Raised/Razed": 8 p.m., question-and-answer time follows at 9:15 p.m., outdoors at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, free but registration required, bring a portable chair and a warm layer.

No Scrubs '90s Dance Party featuring DJ Will Eastman and visuals by Kylos: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 ticket four-pack, $15 day of show, $12 advance, 18 and older.

Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.

Tony DeSare: Jazz singer and pianist, 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21.

FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Flock of Dimes: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance. All fans must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

Indie Short Film Series: Screening of six to seven short films, 7 p.m., film discussion follows screening, Vinegar Hill Theatre, no cover.