Best Bets for Saturday, April 23

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: “Masterworks 5” concert, woodwind and brass players return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$8.
“16 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $12 seniors and $8 students. For mature audiences; contains potentially distressing topics.
Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.
Music on the Patio with Scuffletown: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Eco-Fair is from noon to 6 p.m.
“It Shoulda Been You”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.
Inaugural Primavera Fest: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“Gem of the Ocean”: Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.
Jason Burke Band: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.
“The Children”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25, $20 students and seniors.
“The Bold, The Young and the Murdered”: 7:30 p.m., Cooke-Haley Theater at Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-5200, $21, $11 students.
Paramount Theater tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Good Morning with PACKS: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
“Mamma Mia!”: 2 and 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, (434) 823-8700, $14, $6 students and seniors, $12 and $5 advance.