Best Bets for Saturday, April 16

"A Night of Percussion featuring Gregory Beyer" with University of Virginia Percussion Ensemble directed by I-Jen Fang: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.
Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
"It Shoulda Been You": 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 ages 12 and younger. Play contains explicit language and adult situations; parental discretion is advised.
Winery closing: 2:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
"Gem of the Ocean": Charlottesville Players Guild, first show in 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season, 7:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $20.
Matty Metcalf: Noon-4 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.
"The Children": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $25-$20, sold out.
UVa Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presents: Ellington's Evening of Music and Poetry: Headliner Lalah Hathaway and opening artists Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Sheer Element and Sunni Patterson, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Katie & Kelly: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Kid*Vention: Community science festival for ages 2 to 10, 9:30 a.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, suggested donation $10 per family.