Distinguished Major Cello Recital by Christopher Fox: 1 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.
Screening of "Clay 1613": 2 p.m., discussion with Leontyne Clay Peck will follow, Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, (434) 842-1333, free.
"Twelfth Night": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty and staff members and alumni, $8 students.
Music in the Mountains with Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Tara Mills Trio: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
People are also reading…
The Kid LAROI: The College Tour with Jeremy Zucker: 8 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $59.50-$25.50, parking $20.
Met Live in HD: “Falstaff”: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
Underground Springhouse: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.