Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 22

Houndmouth with Ona: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance. Rescheduled from Sept. 22; all original tickets will be honored.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
