Best Bets for Monday, April 25

Mat Kearney with Birdtalker: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $32 advance.

Paramount Presents: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $100 VIP meet and greet, $45, $35.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

