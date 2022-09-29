 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 30

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Josh Mayo and the House Sauce: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Isabel Bailey Trio: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jukebox the Ghost with Corook: 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour 2022 with Houndmouth and Robert Finley: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $170-$45.50, parking $20.

"Love and Information": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors. Opening Night Reception follows. Pay-what-you-can admission for opening night.

Making Noise in the Library: Jazz in the Afternoon with Tina Hashemi, Michael McNulty and Ami Falk: 3 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.

Junior Wilson: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dylan LeBlanc (solo) with Genna Mathew: 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance, general admission partially seated show.

