Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 23

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Matt Johnson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Camp Culture: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Blowbirds: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students.
Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Dale and The ZDubs with Space Koi and Souwa Cream: 7:45 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $40 for ticket four-pack, $12 at door, $10 advance.
Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12.