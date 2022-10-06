 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 7

"Arts on the Hill: An Immersive Choral Experience with the University Singers and Director Michael Slon": OpenGrounds event, 5 p.m., Carr's Hill at University of Virginia, free, must enter lottery for admission.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

"The Glass Menagerie": 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Arcadia: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $195-$35.75, parking $20.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Soul of the City and SB Entertainment Present: Kerwin Claiborne — Theese Folks Crazy Comedy Special: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $60, $37.50, $27.50.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Parker Millsap with Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

