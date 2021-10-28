Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 29

Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fair: 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $25 ages 11 and older, free if 10 or younger. Event is outdoors; bad weather cancels.
Jazz in the Afternoon: Performance by Mike Rosensky’s Tuesday Small Group featuring guitarist Michael McNulty, pianist David Sun, bassist Ellis Nolan and drummer Carl Hamilton, 2 p.m., Music Library in Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3376, free.
“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Canal Basin Park in Scottsville, $12, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Annual Costume Party with Beleza Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., Popitos Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $38, $32 advance.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.
Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Special Halloween Drag Bonanza Costume Dance Party! hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $10 advance, seated with standing room, 16 and older.