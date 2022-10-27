Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 28

AREA 129 Halloween: Galactic-themed Halloween party, 6-9 p.m., The Arts Center in Orange, (540) 672-7311, $15. Minors must be accompanied by adults.

Family Weekend Choral Showcase featuring University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women's Chorus: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students.

“Sense and Sensibility”: 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Cavalier Marching Band: Dress rehearsal for "Haunted Hooville" halftime show, 6:30 p.m., Carr's Hill Field, free.

Friday Night Out with Tara Mills: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Annual Costume Party with Beleza Trio: Arepas on Wheels food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Little Stranger: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra Presents "An Evening on the American Frontier": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $90 balcony, $25 orchestra, $10 students.

Jodie Davis' "Acoustic Therapy": 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

2022 Mock Stars Ball: Starring AC/DC by BonScottsville, Radiohead by Pale Blue Dot, Jimmy Eat World by 7th Grade Girl Fight, Shania Twain by The Currys, The Ramones by Girls Choir and PJ Harvey by Charlie Shea, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance, two-night bundle $30. Benefits Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French. Costumes strongly encouraged but not required.

Ozma's 20th Anniversary: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society, WTJU-FM and University of Virginia French Department, 8 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, (434) 249-6191, $25, $20 Charlottesville Jazz Society members.