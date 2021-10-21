Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 22

Family Weekend Choral Showcase: Performances by University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women’s Chorus, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students.
University of Virginia Marching Band: Open rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Carr’s Hill Field at the corner of Emmet Street and Ivy Road, (434) 982-5347, picnics welcome, free, weather permitting.
“The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7 p.m., outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$12.
Documentary Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free, masks or face coverings required.
Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Gooey Gumdrops: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical”: Lake of the Woods Players, 7:30 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, (540) 972-6385, $29, $24 students, $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks required, regardless of vaccination status.
“Every Brilliant Thing”: Starring Ray Nedzel, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $20 students and seniors. Masks and full vaccination required indoors for all guests older than 18. Reception follows opening-night performance.
Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra Presents: “Symphonic Masquerade — An Evening Out of This World!”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75 premium balcony level, $30 orchestra level. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within past 72 hours required.
Fork in the Road: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Madison Cunningham with S.G. Goodman: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20.