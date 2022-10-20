 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 21

"Sense and Sensibility": 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Paulien Quartet: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. 

PJ Morton — Watch the Sun Tour with special guest DJ Arie Spins: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $99 VIP, $39 at the door, $34.50 advance.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Airplane!": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Documentary and Narrative Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. Open to beginners and experienced filmmakers.

Free Movie Friday screening of "Nope": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

106.1 The Corner Presents: Will Overman with Grady Spencer & The Work: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Zephyrus Early Music Vocal Ensemble with director Megan Sharp, organist Jonathan Schakel and gambist Amy Domingues: Opening concert in Westminster Organ Concert Series' 42nd season, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception will follow, ample parking available behind church, sanctuary is accessible to patrons using wheelchairs.

'Sense and Sensibility' gets fresh new perspectives

'Sense and Sensibility' gets fresh new perspectives

When the University of Virginia Department of Drama presents playwright Kate Hamill's energetic adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved first novel this weekend in the Ruth Caplin Theatre, its closer glimpse of the high-stakes world the 18th-century characters inhabited will feel as familiar and fresh as this morning's selfie. 

Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 16

Live Music in the Orchard: Cville Jazz Congregation: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Exhibits for Oct. 13

Exhibits for Oct. 13

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

'The Glass Menagerie' helps put some pieces back together

'The Glass Menagerie' helps put some pieces back together

 It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that audience members will return to in the smaller, more compact space, and director Derby Thomas said that pandemic-fueled experiences of isolation, confinement, disappointment and loss will give them new insights into the 1944 drama.

