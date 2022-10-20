Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 21

"Sense and Sensibility": 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, $8 students.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“The Glass Menagerie”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15, seating limited, reservations encouraged.

Paulien Quartet: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

PJ Morton — Watch the Sun Tour with special guest DJ Arie Spins: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $99 VIP, $39 at the door, $34.50 advance.

“Love and Information”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $24 students and seniors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Airplane!": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Documentary and Narrative Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free. Open to beginners and experienced filmmakers.

Free Movie Friday screening of "Nope": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

106.1 The Corner Presents: Will Overman with Grady Spencer & The Work: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Zephyrus Early Music Vocal Ensemble with director Megan Sharp, organist Jonathan Schakel and gambist Amy Domingues: Opening concert in Westminster Organ Concert Series' 42nd season, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free, reception will follow, ample parking available behind church, sanctuary is accessible to patrons using wheelchairs.